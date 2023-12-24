Charlie Hunnam’s Irish Accent in Rebel Moon Receives Criticism from Viewers

In the recently launched film Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, viewers have taken issue with Charlie Hunnam’s attempt at an Irish accent. The highly anticipated film, directed Zack Snyder and featuring a star-studded cast including Hunnam, Sofia Boutella, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, and Fra Fee, is estimated to have cost a staggering $166 million to make.

The film revolves around a peaceful settlement on a distant moon that finds itself threatened a tyrannical ruling force. A mysterious stranger living among the villagers becomes their only hope for survival. However, it seems that Hunnam’s Irish accent has not lived up to viewers’ expectations.

On X, a popular social media platform, viewers were quick to criticize Hunnam’s accent. Many pointed out that as an English actor, he sounded like someone attempting and failing at a British accent, let alone an Irish one. Some viewers even suggested that there was no need for him to attempt the accent at all.

Despite the mixed reviews from critics, with a 23 percent rating on the Tomatometer, audiences have given the film a more favorable 69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Nonetheless, the negative feedback regarding Hunnam’s accent seems to be a prevailing complaint.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire is currently available for streaming on Netflix, while Part Two: The Scargiver is expected to release in April 2024. As the film continues to gain attention, it remains to be seen how the issue with Hunnam’s Irish accent will impact its overall reception.