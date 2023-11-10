The Best TV Deals for Black Friday: Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV at 31% Discount

If you’re on the lookout for a stellar Black Friday deal on a new television, look no further. Amazon is currently offering a significant discount on the Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series. Originally priced at $1,299.99, it can now be purchased for $898, saving you a whopping $401.99! With a discount of 31%, this TV is definitely worth considering.

Now, let’s delve into the features that make this Sony TV such an attractive option. The cognitive processor XR enhances both the images and sound, providing a natural and realistic viewing experience that adjusts to the content and environment. The full-array LED backlight ensures optimal screen lighting, enhancing picture contrast and detail while minimizing blooming. With Dolby Vision HDR, you can enjoy lifelike visuals with dynamic colors and brightness that adapt intelligently to each scene. The XR Contrast Booster 10 further elevates the contrast adjusting screen brightness, resulting in enhanced depth and detail. The XR Triluminos Pro expands the color range, delivering natural shades and hues that work harmoniously with the Cognitive Processor XR. Additionally, the TV runs on the Google TV platform, granting you access to a wide range of apps and content, along with voice search, smart home control, and personalized recommendations. Gamers will also appreciate its PlayStation 5 compatibility, optimized for high-quality gaming experiences with features like 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, and eARC support.

Overall, if you’re in the market for a new TV, this Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series is definitely worth considering, especially with its impressive discount. Its picture quality, immersive audio experience, and gaming capabilities make it a well-rounded choice. So, why not take advantage of this Black Friday deal and upgrade your home theater setup?

FAQ

What is the original price of the Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series?

The original price of the Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series is $1,299.99.

How much is the discount for the Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series?

As part of a Black Friday deal, the Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series is currently available at a 31% discount, bringing the price down to $898.

What are the key features of the Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series?

The Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series comes with a cognitive processor XR, full-array LED backlight, Dolby Vision HDR, XR Contrast Booster 10, XR Triluminos Pro, Google TV platform, and PlayStation 5 compatibility.

Why should I consider buying the Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series?

The Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series offers impressive picture quality, immersive audio experience, and gaming capabilities, making it a well-rounded choice for anyone looking to enhance their home theater setup. Plus, with its current Black Friday discount, it provides excellent value for money.