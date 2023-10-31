Fanbase Raises $4.50 Million in Equity Crowdfunding, Empowering Users and Promoting Inclusivity

Fanbase, the ad-free social media platform that prioritizes user monetization and connection, recently announced the successful completion of its current equity crowdfunding round, raising an impressive $4.50 million. With this achievement, Fanbase’s total funding reaches $10 million.

This seed round, open to retail investors, marks a significant milestone for Fanbase before entering its series A funding round. It presents an exciting opportunity for the general public to invest in a social media platform that values equality, particularly for historically marginalized communities.

Founded Isaac Hayes III, who comes from a legendary musical lineage, Fanbase’s mission is to provide a space where users can freely express themselves and democratize social media. The company’s brand promise, “Be You. Without Limits,” underscores its commitment to empowering individuals and amplifying their voices in an inclusive environment.

Committed to fostering community ownership, Fanbase embraces equity crowdfunding. Isaac Hayes III shares, “Equity crowdfunding is our way of inviting the Fanbase community to own a piece of the platform they believe in. We’re not just building a product; we’re growing a community-driven ecosystem where every voice, every creator, and every supporter shares in our collective success.”

Fanbase stands out offering innovative monetization options for users. Utilizing a variety of media features such as photo/video, audio chat, live streaming, and stories, Fanbase allows users to subscribe to each other through in-app purchases, enabling all creators to monetize their work directly on their profiles.

To further its commitment to inclusivity, Fanbase leverages the “The JOBS Act” passed during the Obama administration. This legislation facilitates capital raising from retail citizen investors, providing opportunities for small businesses and startups to grow and hire faster, while allowing everyday citizens to invest in emerging ventures.

The funds raised from this successful equity crowdfunding round will be directed toward expanding and developing the Fanbase platform. These resources will be used to enhance user experience, creator tools, platform features, and marketing efforts aimed at reaching a wider audience.

Fanbase invites everyone to join its mission to transform the social media landscape, champion diversity, and ensure that every voice is heard.

