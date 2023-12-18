New Album “Somali” Nicki Minaj Celebrates Somali Women

Summary: Nicki Minaj, the renowned hip-hop artist, has recently released a new song on Twitter, dedicated to Somali women. The track is part of her latest album, “Somali,” which praises the beauty and strength of Somali women. Minaj’s contribution to Somali culture has garnered significant attention and appreciation from the Somali community.

Nicki Minaj is an internationally acclaimed artist, known for her rap and hip-hop hits. She rose to fame in 2010 and has since released numerous chart-topping singles such as “Starships,” “Anaconda,” and “Super Freaky Girl.” Her unique style and talent have earned her a dedicated fan base, both from Somali women and diverse audiences worldwide.

Born Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty in December 1982, in Trinidad and Tobago, Minaj later migrated to the United States. Her artistic journey began with significant support from her father, Robert Maraj, a Trinidadian vocalist, and her mother, who was a gospel singer. She has also collaborated with iconic artists like Lil Wayne, Foxy Brown, and Jay-Z.

In addition to her musical achievements, Minaj has been an advocate for women’s rights and LGBTQ+ inclusivity. She actively participated in a concert held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 2019, where she aimed to raise awareness about gender equality and promote the rights of marginalized communities. While some questioned her decision to perform in Saudi Arabia due to the kingdom’s restrictions, her performance received praise from those who recognized her efforts to push for change.

Minaj’s album “Somali” serves as a testament to her appreciation for Somali women and their contributions to society. It celebrates their resilience and beauty while shedding light on their unique culture. The release of this album further cements Nicki Minaj’s position as a global icon and an artist who uses her platform to celebrate diversity and empower underrepresented communities.