Get Ready for an Exciting Convention Experience in Portland!

If you’re a fan of all things pop culture, get ready for an epic event coming to Portland. The highly anticipated Fan Expo is headed to the Oregon Convention Center from Jan. 12-14, bringing together a star-studded cast of celebrities, renowned artists, and thrilling activities.

Prepare to meet your favorite actors and actresses from the big and small screens. Among the lineup is Charlie Cox, best known for his role as Matt Murdock in Marvel’s “Daredevil,” along with Vincent D’Onofrio, who portrayed the formidable Kingpin in the same series. You can also meet Jon Bernthal, who captivated audiences as the Punisher.

But it doesn’t stop with Marvel stars. Fan Expo will feature beloved actors from the Star Wars franchise, such as Giancarlo Esposito from “Breaking Bad” fame, Danny Trejo, and Diana Lee Inosanto. Eman Esfandi and Emily Swallow, known for their roles in “Ahsoka” and “The Mandalorian” respectively, will also be present to meet fans.

Not only will you have the chance to rub shoulders with your favorite screen stars, but Fan Expo also promises encounters with anime and video game celebrities. Shameik Moore, the voice behind Miles Morales in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” and Tara Strong, the iconic voice of Raven in “Teen Titans,” will be in attendance. And don’t miss the opportunity to meet Patricia Summersett, the talented voice actress behind Princess Zelda in “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.”

Apart from celebrity meet-ups and autograph sessions, Fan Expo offers a range of engaging activities. Cosplayers can showcase their talents in the highly anticipated cosplay competition. Attendees can also participate in insightful panel discussions on comics, gaming, and cosplaying, among other exciting topics.

Make sure to explore the artist alley, where you’ll find a diverse collection of talented comic creators. Whether you’re looking to expand your reading collection, commission artwork, or discover new favorites, the artist alley is a must-visit. And if shopping is on your agenda, remember to bring your wallet because there will be an array of goods to tempt you.

Bring your family along, as there will be plenty of family-friendly activities to enjoy. Additionally, tabletop gaming enthusiasts will find their bliss with tabletop gaming sessions available for all to join.

So mark your calendars and get ready for an unforgettable weekend of fandom, connections, and celebration at the upcoming Fan Expo in Portland. It’s an event you won’t want to miss!