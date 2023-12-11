Singapore Tech Company FENIX360 Acquired US-based DUET Acquisition Corp.

A Singapore-based technology company called FENIX360 has recently been acquired US-based blank check company DUET Acquisition Corp. The deal is expected to be completed in the first half of 2024, turning FENIX360 into a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ. The transaction values FENIX360 at $610 million.

FENIX360 is known as an artist-centric, multi-genre social media platform. The company’s leadership team consists of individuals with experience in the music industry. Sandy Monteiro, the CEO of FENIX360 Asia, previously held a senior position at Universal Music Group. Allan Klepfisz, the CEO of FENIX360, is also the founder of QTRAX Music, a Spotify rival that offered artists a 30% stake in the company.

The FENIX360 platform has been designed to help independent artists and creatives monetize their art more effectively. It provides a platform for artists to access new fans globally and earn additional income through advertising, live streaming, and marketplace features. Artists can also manage their other social media platforms from within the FENIX360 platform.

DUET Acquisition Corp., the company merging with FENIX360, specializes in acquiring enabling technology businesses. It focuses on eCommerce, FinTech, Big Data & Analytics, and Robotic Process Automation. The co-CEO of DUET, Dharmendra Magasvaran, brings deep experience in the media and entertainment industry as well as the consulting and technology domains.

This acquisition follows a trend of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) mergers in the music industry. Companies like Anghami, Reservoir Media, Deezer, and SoundHound have all gone public through SPAC mergers. While not all music-focused SPACs have been successful, the acquisition of FENIX360 DUET presents a unique opportunity to reshape the creative and media space.

With the completion of this acquisition, FENIX360 aims to accelerate its global ambitions and provide enhanced income opportunities for artists while delivering a more engaging platform for fans.