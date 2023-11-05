A Rising Star: Jritt’s Musical Journey to Viral Success

Photo courtesy: @mackwiththevisuals via Instagram

Jarvis Rittman, a recent graduate of Florida A&M University and Quincy, FL native, has skyrocketed to fame overnight with his viral beat that took social media storm. Combining the unlikely mix of “Deli” Ice Spice and “All About the Benjamins” Diddy, Rittman’s creation, known as “Benjamins Deli,” has captivated the online world.

Rittman, affectionately called “Jritt” his growing fan base, initially started making beats for fun during his freshman year at FAMU. The moment of inspiration for this viral masterpiece struck him serendipitously.

Experimenting at home, dancing to “Deli” Ice Spice, Rittman’s mind suddenly intertwined the beats of “All About the Benjamins” Diddy. Recognizing the potential of this unlikely fusion, Rittman embarked on a musical journey that would change his life.

What began as a casual experiment quickly escalated into a viral sensation, attracting attention from major celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon. The infectious sound of “Benjamins Deli” permeated social media, with countless users unknowingly enjoying Rittman’s creation.

Currently, the viral beat has amassed an astounding 7.2 million plays on TikTok, with over 502.8 thousand posts featuring it. As the creator behind the sound, Jritt’s social media following witnessed an exponential increase. Within three weeks, his TikTok account gained over 5,000 followers and continues to grow.

Jritt’s journey from a college student experimenting with music production to a viral sensation is truly remarkable. Equipped with an inherent ear for music, honed through his experience as a former Marching “100” drum major, Jritt’s passion for music production became evident during his time at FAMU.

His early experiments with basic beat-making software soon evolved into a serious pursuit during his junior year. Inspired renowned producers like Timbaland and Zaytoven, Jritt strives to leave his mark on the music industry and make his unique beats recognized worldwide.

This FAMU graduate’s story is a testament to the power of creative passion, self-belief, and the limitless opportunities presented the digital age. Jritt’s viral success proves that dreams can become reality with talent, dedication, and a touch of serendipity. As he continues on his musical journey, the world eagerly awaits the next chapter in the career of this rising music producer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. How did Jritt’s viral beat come to be?

Jritt combined the tracks “Deli” Ice Spice and “All About the Benjamins” Diddy to create a mesmerizing fusion called “Benjamins Deli.” The idea struck him while dancing to “Deli” and the thought of blending the two songs popped into his head.

2. How did Jritt’s beat gain traction on social media?

After Jritt’s beat started gaining attention, celebrities such as Kim Kardashian and Jimmy Fallon began using it in their content. This led to further exposure and the beat’s popularity soared on platforms like TikTok.

3. How many plays and posts does Jritt’s beat have on TikTok?

Jritt’s viral sound has amassed an incredible 7.2 million plays on TikTok, with over 502.8 thousand posts featuring it.

4. How has Jritt’s social media following grown?

Jritt’s TikTok account started with around 300 followers and quickly gained momentum. Less than three weeks later, the account now stands at 5,000 followers and continues to grow.

5. What inspired Jritt to pursue music production seriously?

Jritt drew motivation from renowned producers like Timbaland and Zaytoven, who left a lasting impact on him with their unique producing styles. Inspired their achievements, Jritt decided to take producing seriously and strives to make his own mark in the music industry.

6. What does Jritt hope to achieve in his music career?

Jritt aims to be recognized worldwide for his distinctive beats and hopes to leave a lasting impact on the music industry.