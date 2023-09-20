TikTok Billboard Top 50 Charts: “Wassup Gwayy” Takes the No. 1 Spot

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart has a new number one: “Wassup Gwayy” FamousSally and YB. This weekly ranking determines the most popular songs on TikTok in the United States, based on creations, video views, and user engagement. “Wassup Gwayy” has gained significant traction on TikTok, with users uploading videos featuring twins, friends, and even pets dancing along to the song’s catchy lyrics, “In the cut with my twin, we be vibin’.” The trend has even caught the attention of Drake, who was seen dancing to the song with a young fan.

While “Wassup Gwayy” hasn’t made it onto any other Billboard charts, it has seen success in terms of streams. In the tracking week of September 8-14, the song earned 548,000 official U.S. streams, a 39% increase from the previous week. This highlights the impact that TikTok popularity can have on overall music consumption.

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart also features other noteworthy entries. Chrisette Michele’s “Epiphany (I’m Leaving)” has jumped from No. 33 to No. 4, thanks to a dance challenge associated with its lyrics. The song, originally released in 2009, has experienced a resurgence in popularity on TikTok.

Additionally, the chart includes throwback hits from the 2000s and early 2010s. J. Dash’s “Wop,” featuring Flo Rida, Cee-Lo Green’s “I’ll Be Around,” featuring Timbaland, and Usher’s “Hey Daddy (Daddy’s Home),” featuring Plies, have all made it into the top 10. These songs continue to be popular for choreography routines on TikTok and other platforms.

The TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart is an exciting new way to measure the popularity of songs on the platform. It provides insights into trends and showcases the impact that TikTok can have on the music industry.

Sources:

– Billboard.com