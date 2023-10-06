Miranda Kerr Announces Pregnancy and Expecting a Baby Boy

Supermodel Miranda Kerr, known for her work on the runway and as a Victoria’s Secret Angel, recently announced that she is expecting her fourth child. Kerr, who tied the knot with Snapchat’s CEO Evan Spiegel in 2017, took to Snapchat to share the news and reveal the gender of the baby – it’s going to be a boy.

The Australian beauty shared photos of her growing baby bump with her followers on Snapchat, expressing her excitement about the upcoming addition to her family. Kerr already has one son from her previous marriage to actor Orlando Bloom, and two sons with Spiegel. This will be her fourth child and second son.

In one of the photos, Miranda Kerr can be seen taking a walk with her husband. Alongside the picture, she wrote, “Weekend adventures with my favorite travel partner,” capturing a sweet moment between the couple.

Miranda Kerr’s pregnancy announcement has garnered attention from fans and media alike. The model has been open about her love for motherhood and has often shared glimpses of her family life on social media.

With her successful career in the fashion industry and her growing family, Miranda Kerr continues to inspire and captivate audiences around the globe. Congratulations to the happy couple on their upcoming bundle of joy.

