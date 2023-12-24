The Rise of Face Transformation: From Celebrities to TikTok Trends

In today’s society, it has become increasingly difficult to distinguish between famous faces. What was once a unique and individual look has converged into a sea of similarity, leaving us wondering who is who in a sea of red-carpet photos. This transformation is evident not only in celebrities but also in the rise of makeup trends on platforms like TikTok.

The Kardashians serve as the most prominent example of this transformation. Looking back at their early appearances on their reality show in 2007, the famous sisters displayed distinct features and individuality. However, fast forward to 2023, and it has become a challenge to tell them apart.

Even Beyoncé, known for her iconic presence, fell victim to this phenomenon. At the L.A. premiere of her Renaissance concert film, she sported a futuristic look that many fans mistook as belonging to a Kardashian. The use of appearance-modifying methods, such as face sculpting and heavy contouring, has become the norm among celebrities.

Makeup artist Sheri Stroh, known for her natural makeup approach, attributes this transformation to the desire for a specific look. Celebrities now opt for heavily contoured faces, plumper lips, and prominent cheekbones. This desire to emulate beauty icons, like Hailey Bieber, has become more achievable than ever.

However, amidst this trend, some individuals choose to go against the grain. Pamela Anderson’s decision to wear no makeup on red carpets stands out as a stark contrast to the heavily made-up faces we are accustomed to seeing.

Interestingly, the rise of makeup transformation videos on TikTok has further contributed to this phenomenon. People are radically altering their appearances with makeup, using literal handfuls of foundation, and drawing heavy skeletal lines on their faces. This exaggerated look is done solely for the purpose of video content, with influencers admitting they would never wear such makeup in public.

Additionally, the use of face-altering filters on social media has become immensely popular. These filters homogenize and distort features, resulting in an identical and idealized version of oneself. The fourth most popular TikTok tool this year was the AI Style filter, which morphs users into a cartoonish version of themselves with larger eyes and softer features.

The introduction of AI into these beauty trends raises concerns over the exploitation of marginalized communities and the promotion of homogenized features that lean toward white ideals. The future of identity creation and control lies within the hands of individuals, but it also opens doors for potential exploitation.

Toronto plastic surgeon Dr. Jamil Asaria expresses his worries about how AI and filters are altering our perception of beauty. The ability to see how our faces could look with homogenized features has become easily accessible. As a diverse plastic surgeon, Asaria advocates for preserving individuality and using surgery to enhance natural features rather than aiming for cookie-cutter aesthetics.

The Kardashian family, according to Asaria, holds much responsibility for this transformation. As their appearances changed and their features became more similar, their peers and associates followed suit. This phenomenon was further exacerbated the pandemic, as people spent more time online, constantly staring at their own faces.

In conclusion, the rise of face transformation has blurred the lines between famous faces and created a new beauty standard. From celebrities transforming their appearances through heavy contouring to the TikTok trends of excessive makeup application and face-altering filters, it seems that looking the same has become the new normal. However, amidst this trend, there are those who choose to embrace their individuality and challenge the homogenization of beauty. The future of face transformation lies in our hands, as we must navigate the balance between self-expression and the preservation of our unique features.