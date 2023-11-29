Newcomers and Veterans Celebrate Birthdays on November 29

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of several well-known figures from the entertainment industry. Howie Mandel, the actor and host, turns 68, while the talented Don Cheadle reaches the age of 59. Also celebrating their birthdays today are Anna Faris, who turns 47, and Gemma Chan, who reaches the age of 41.

Howie Mandel, known for his time as a game show host on “America’s Got Talent,” holds the honor of being only the third game show host to receive a star on the Canadian Walk of Fame. Don Cheadle, on the other hand, recently reprised his iconic role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the “Secret Invasion” miniseries. Anna Faris, a versatile actress, has showcased her comedic talent as the host of “Saturday Night Live” on two separate occasions. Lastly, Gemma Chan made the bold decision to forgo a career in law in favor of pursuing her passion for acting.

These celebrities are not the only ones celebrating their birthdays today. Other notable individuals born on November 29 include blues musician John Mayall, who turns 90, and actor Diane Ladd, who reaches the age of 88. Musician Chuck Mangione, known for his work in jazz, celebrates his 83rd birthday. Singer-keyboardist Felix Cavaliere, from the legendary band The Rascals, turns 81.

As we celebrate the birthdays of these individuals, let’s take a moment to appreciate their contributions to the entertainment world. Their talents have brought joy and inspiration to countless fans worldwide. We wish them all a very happy birthday and continued success in their careers.

FAQs

1. Who is Howie Mandel?

Howie Mandel is an actor and host, known for his role as a game show host on “America’s Got Talent.”

2. What is Don Cheadle known for?

Don Cheadle is a well-known actor who has played notable roles in films such as “Hotel Rwanda” and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

3. Who is Gemma Chan?

Gemma Chan is an actress known for her roles in films such as “Crazy Rich Asians” and “Captain Marvel.” She has also appeared in the hit TV series “Humans.”