New on November 27th: Celebrating Birthdays with Famous Celebrities

Every year, November 27th marks the birthdays of several notable celebrities. This day is filled with stars from the entertainment industry who have left their mark on the world. Let’s take a closer look at some of the celebrities celebrating their birthdays today and uncover fascinating facts about each of them.

Kathryn Bigelow, a renowned director, turns 72 today. Did you know that she not only directed acclaimed films like “The Hurt Locker” and “Zero Dark Thirty,” but she also directed several episodes of the TV series “Homicide: Life on the Street”? Her talent extends across different mediums, showcasing her versatility and creativity.

Next up, we have the beloved TV personality and scientist, Bill Nye, also known as “The Science Guy,” who turns 68 today. In addition to his iconic role as an educator and science advocate, Nye has ventured into acting. He portrayed Upton Sinclair in the film “Mank,” demonstrating his range of talent.

Moving on, we have Fisher Stevens, an accomplished actor, celebrating his 60th birthday. While many recognize him for his role in “Short Circuit,” did you know that he also played Hugo Baker on the hit TV show “Succession”? Stevens continues to impress audiences with his diverse roles and captivating performances.

Another actress marking her birthday today is Robin Givens, who turns 59. While she gained fame through her role in “Head of the Class,” Givens recently reprised her character on the new Max series. Her return has delighted fans and further solidified her status as a talented and versatile actress.

Finally, we have Jaleel White, turning 47 today. Known for his iconic portrayal of Steve Urkel on the sitcom “Family Matters,” White’s middle name is Ahmad, adding a personal touch to his already memorable persona.

These are just a few of the celebrities celebrating their birthdays on November 27th. Their contributions to the entertainment industry continue to inspire and entertain millions of fans around the world. Happy birthday to all the talented individuals born on this special day!

