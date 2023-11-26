Top Celebrities Celebrating Birthdays on November 26

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of some incredible celebrities. Join us as we take a closer look at their lives and highlight an interesting fact about each of them.

John McVie – 78



Musician John McVie, known as the bassist for the legendary band Fleetwood Mac, turns 78 today. Did you know that he has a daughter named Molly who was born in 1989?

Peter Facinelli – 50



Actor Peter Facinelli, who gained fame for his roles in the “Twilight” saga and “Nurse Jackie,” celebrates his 50th birthday today. A fun fact about Facinelli is that he recently starred in the film ‘On Fire.’

DJ Khaled – 48



Music producer and DJ Khaled, originally from New Orleans, turns 48 today. Known for his catchy music collaborations and motivational posts on social media, DJ Khaled has carved out his own unique space in the music industry.

Rita Ora – 33



Singer and actress Rita Ora celebrates her 33rd birthday today. Ora’s family moved to the UK when she was just a baby, and she has since become a global pop sensation.

Alongside these notable celebrities, others are celebrating their birthdays on November 26th. They include actor Marianne Muellerleile, country singer Joe Nichols, and singer Natasha Bedingfield, among others.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Who is John McVie?

John McVie is a musician and the bass guitarist of the iconic band Fleetwood Mac. He has contributed to their immense success and is known for his distinctive bass lines.

What movies has Peter Facinelli appeared in?

Peter Facinelli has appeared in various movies, including the “Twilight” series, “Can’t Hardly Wait,” and “Nurse Jackie.”

What is DJ Khaled known for?

DJ Khaled is known for his successful career as a music producer, DJ, and songwriter. He has collaborated with numerous hip-hop and pop artists and is renowned for his catchy tunes.

What are some popular songs Rita Ora?

Some popular songs Rita Ora include “Your Song,” “Anywhere,” and “Let You Love Me.”

As we celebrate these celebrities’ birthdays, we wish them a fantastic day filled with joy and continued success in their careers. Happy Birthday to all the talented individuals born on November 26th!