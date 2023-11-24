New Generation of Celebrities Celebrate Birthdays Today

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of several beloved celebrities who have captured our hearts with their talent and charisma. Join us as we take a closer look at some of the notable personalities turning a year older on November 23rd and discover interesting facts about each of them.

Robin Roberts, the renowned TV personality, turns 63 today. With her infectious smile and warm demeanor, she has become a trusted figure in the world of broadcast journalism. Did you know that her middle name is Rene?

Michelle Gomez, the talented actress, celebrates her 57th birthday today. Known for her versatile performances, she has captivated audiences with her roles in various television shows and films. A fascinating fact about her is that she recently appeared in an episode of the prior season of ‘Law & Order SVU.’

Vincent Cassell, the acclaimed actor, also turns 57 today. With a career spanning decades, he has graced the screen with his incredible talent and charisma. Interestingly, he was previously married to actress Monica Bellucci.

Oded Fehr, the versatile actor, celebrates his 53rd birthday today. Best known for his roles in action-packed films and television shows, he has also lent his voice to several animated series. One intriguing fact about him is that he voiced the villain Ra’s al Ghul in multiple episodes of the animated series ‘Young Justice.’

Snooki, the reality star who became a household name through ‘Jersey Shore,’ turns 36 today. Known for her larger-than-life personality, she has embarked on various ventures since her reality TV debut. Fun fact: she appeared as part of a celebrity showdown on ‘MasterChef USA.’

Miley Cyrus, the multifaceted singer and actress, celebrates her 31st birthday today. Throughout her career, she has continuously reinvented herself and left an indelible mark on pop culture. Did you know that she appeared in a pair of episodes of ‘Two and a Half Men’ as one of Jake’s ex-girlfriends?

As these talented individuals blow out their birthday candles today, let’s join together in wishing them a fantastic year ahead filled with success and happiness. Happy birthday to all the celebrities born on November 23rd!

