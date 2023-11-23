Happy Birthday to Carly Rae Jepsen, Jena Malone, and Other Celebrities!

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of some incredible celebrities. Join us as we take a moment to wish Carly Rae Jepsen, Jena Malone, and all the other stars born on November 21st a very happy birthday! Here’s a unique fact about each of them:

Goldie Hawn, the talented actress, turns 78 today. Did you know that she has not only received two Oscar nominations but has also won one? Her incredible performances have captivated audiences for decades.

Next, we have Michael Strahan, the versatile TV host, turning 52. Born in Houston, Texas, he has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry with his charismatic personality and infectious smile.

Actress Jena Malone celebrates her 39th birthday today. Did you know that her middle name is Laine? Malone has impressed audiences with her diverse range of roles in films and TV shows over the years.

Lastly, singer Carly Rae Jepsen rings in her 38th birthday. She is not only known for her catchy pop songs but also for her close-knit family. Jepsen has an older brother and a younger sister.

We extend our warmest birthday wishes to all the other celebrities born on November 21st as well. From actor Laurence Luckinbill to singer Bjork, this day is filled with talented individuals.

