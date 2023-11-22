Happy Birthday to Joel McHale, Dierks Bentley, and Other Celebrities Celebrating Today!

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of some amazing celebrities, including Joel McHale, Dierks Bentley, and more. Let’s take a look at these famous individuals turning a year older on November 20th and discover interesting facts about each of them.

Joel McHale Turns 52

Actor Joel McHale is celebrating his 52nd birthday today. He has appeared in numerous television shows and movies throughout his career, but did you know that he once played a chef on the popular TV series ‘The Bear’?

Dierks Bentley Celebrates his 47th Birthday

Singer Dierks Bentley is turning 47 today. While many know him for his incredible country music career, not everyone is aware that Dierks is actually his middle name.

Now, let’s explore the birthdays of a few more celebrities who are also celebrating today:

– Joe Walsh of the Eagles turns 76. Did you know that he once appeared on an episode of ‘The Drew Carey Show’ along with several other famous guitarists?

– Actress Bo Derek is celebrating her 67th birthday today. Her acting career started with the film ‘Orca’.

– Ming-Na Wen, known for her roles in “The Joy Luck Club” and “Mulan”, is turning 60. She made a guest appearance as a scientist on an episode of ‘Young Sheldon’.

– Jaina Lee Ortiz, best known for her role on the TV series ‘The Shop’, is celebrating her 37th birthday today.

These are just a few of the many celebrities with birthdays today. Happy birthday to all the talented individuals celebrating on November 20th!

FAQ

Who is Joel McHale?

Joel McHale is an actor known for his roles in TV shows like ‘Community’ and ‘The Soup’. He has also appeared in various movies and hosted several award shows.

What is Dierks Bentley’s full name?

Dierks Bentley’s full name is Frederick Dierks Bentley.

What is Joe Walsh famous for?

Joe Walsh is best known as a guitarist and singer for the rock band Eagles. He has also released solo albums and achieved success as a solo artist.

What is Bo Derek’s first film?

Bo Derek made her film debut in the 1977 movie ‘Orca’, where she played the role of Annie.

Who did Ming-Na Wen play in ‘Young Sheldon’?

Ming-Na Wen made a guest appearance as Dr. Lee on an episode of the TV series ‘Young Sheldon’.

What TV series did Jaina Lee Ortiz first appear on?

Jaina Lee Ortiz first appeared on the TV series ‘The Shop’, where she played the role of Marcy.

