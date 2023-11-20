New Celebrity Birthdays on November 19th

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of several well-known celebrities. Let’s take a closer look at some of them and learn interesting facts along the way!

1. Martin Sheen: The talented actor, known for his roles in “Apocalypse Now” and “The West Wing,” turns [age]. Sheen has been a prominent figure in both film and television, captivating audiences with his charismatic performances.

2. Allison Janney: Actress Allison Janney, who gained widespread recognition for her portrayal of C.J. Cregg in the hit TV series “The West Wing,” celebrates her [age] birthday today. Fun fact: Janney hails from Boston, adding an extra layer of charm to her already impressive acting career.

3. Meg Ryan: Meg Ryan, beloved for her roles in romantic comedies like “When Harry Met Sally” and “Sleepless in Seattle,” turns [age]. Did you know that she used to be married to fellow actor Dennis Quaid? Their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance for a time.

4. Jodie Foster: Celebrating her [age] birthday today, Jodie Foster has undoubtedly left a lasting impact on the world of film. From her breakthrough role as a child actress in “Taxi Driver” to her award-winning performances in “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Panic Room,” Foster has consistently delivered powerful performances on screen. Fun fact: She even hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live” back in 1976!

5. Adam Driver: Actor Adam Driver, known for his roles in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy and critically acclaimed films like “Marriage Story” and “BlacKkKlansman,” celebrates his [age] birthday today. Interestingly, his middle name is Douglas, adding an extra layer of intrigue to his already enigmatic persona.

These are just a few of the many celebrities who share their birthdays on November 19th. Join us in sending them warm wishes and acknowledging their incredible contributions to the world of entertainment.

FAQ

Q: Can you provide more examples of celebrities born on November 19th?

A: Sure! Some other notable celebrities born on November 19th include talk show host Dick Cavett, athlete-turned-sportscaster Ahmad Rashad, and actor Robert Beltran, known for his role in “Star Trek: Voyager.”

Q: Are there any historical figures born on November 19th?

A: Yes! One notable historical figure born on this day is James A. Garfield, the 20th President of the United States. Additionally, media mogul Ted Turner and renowned fashion designer Calvin Klein also share November 19th as their birthday.

Q: Can you provide more fun facts about these celebrities?

A: Absolutely! For a comprehensive list of fun facts about various celebrities, including those born on November 19th, feel free to check out our collection of more than 40 celebrity fun facts.