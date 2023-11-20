Celebrity Birthdays: Kevin Nealon, Owen Wilson, and More!

Today is November 18th, and we’re celebrating the birthdays of some incredible celebrities. Let’s take a moment to send our best wishes to Kevin Nealon, Owen Wilson, Chloe Sevigny, Nasim Pedrad, and all the other stars who are turning a year older today.

First up, we have the hilarious comedian Kevin Nealon, who is celebrating his 70th birthday. You may recognize him from his role as a councilman and business associate of Nancy in the hit TV show ‘Weeds.’ Nealon has brought laughter to our screens for decades, and we wish him a fantastic day.

Next, we have the talented actor Owen Wilson, who is turning 55. Wilson has captivated audiences with his charm and wit in numerous films, but many fans were thrilled to see him return as Mobius in Season 2 of ‘Loki.’ Wilson’s talent and versatility are truly remarkable.

Moving on, we send birthday wishes to the talented actress Chloe Sevigny, who is celebrating her 49th birthday today. Sevigny is not only known for her impressive acting skills but has also ventured into directing multiple short films. Her creativity and dedication to her craft are inspirational.

Last but certainly not least, we celebrate the birthday of the versatile actress Nasim Pedrad, who turns 42 today. Fun fact: one of her first TV roles was as a waitress in an episode of ‘Gilmore Girls.’ Pedrad has since gone on to showcase her talent in various TV shows and movies, captivating audiences with her comedic timing and charm.

Join us in wishing these incredible celebrities a very happy birthday today. May their special day be filled with joy, love, and memorable moments. Happy birthday to all the stars born on November 18th!

