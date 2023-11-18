Celebrity Birthdays: More Than Just a Number

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of some of the most beloved celebrities in the entertainment industry. On November 17th, renowned director Martin Scorsese turns 81. Scorsese, known for his incredible filmography, recently released his latest masterpiece “Killers of the Flower Moon.” With its opening in theaters last month, audiences were captivated his storytelling prowess.

Another birthday celebrant today is the iconic actor Danny DeVito, who turns 79. DeVito, recognized for his incredible talent and unique charm, has delighted audiences for decades. You may not know that his middle name is Michael, adding an interesting layer to his already fascinating persona.

In addition, we have the legendary TV personality RuPaul turning 63. RuPaul is not only a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, but also an advocate and an inspiration to many. Did you know that he was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018, solidifying his impact and contribution to the world of entertainment?

Sophie Marceau, the beloved French actress, also celebrates her birthday today, turning 57. Marceau, known for her captivating performances, has graced the silver screen with her incredible talent. She is not only a talented actress but also a loving mother to her two children, Vincent and Juliette.

Leslie Bibb, the versatile actress, marks her 50th birthday today. Born in North Dakota and raised in Virginia, Bibb has achieved great success in her career, starring in numerous films and TV shows. Her dedication and talent have made her a respected figure in the industry.

Finally, we celebrate actress Rachel McAdams, who turns 45 today. McAdams, known for her captivating performances, graduated from York University, showcasing her commitment to her craft and her continuous pursuit of excellence.

These birthdays remind us that each individual is more than just a number. Behind the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry, these celebrities have personal stories, unique qualities, and inspiring achievements that have shaped who they are today. Join us in wishing them a wonderful day filled with joy and happiness.

(Source: The Associated Press)