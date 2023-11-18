Happy Birthday to Diana Krall, Pete Davidson, and Other Celebrities Celebrating Today

Today, we wish a very happy birthday to singer Diana Krall, actor and comedian Pete Davidson, and several other celebrities who are celebrating their special day on November 16th. As they turn a year older, let’s take a moment to reflect on their accomplishments and learn a fascinating fact about each of them.

Diana Krall, known for her enchanting voice and jazz-inspired music, celebrates her 59th birthday today. Did you know that her middle name is Jean? This talented Canadian singer has captivated audiences worldwide with her incredible talent and soulful performances [source].

Pete Davidson, the popular actor and comedian, turns 30 today. Known for his witty humor and unique perspective, Davidson has made a name for himself as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live” and has even hosted the show’s season premiere earlier this year. He continues to make audiences laugh with his hilarious stand-up routines and memorable performances [source].

As we celebrate these celebrities’ birthdays, let’s not forget about the other talented individuals who share their special day. From actor Joanna Pettet and actor Steve Railsback to country singer-guitarist Keith Burns and actor Harry Lennix, November 16th is truly a day filled with talented individuals from various fields [source].

So, let’s raise a glass and toast to the birthdays of Diana Krall, Pete Davidson, and all the other celebrities celebrating today. May their special day be filled with joy, love, and unforgettable moments. Happy birthday!

