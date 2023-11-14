Interesting Facts About Celebrities Celebrating Birthdays on November 14th

Vanessa Bayer, Josh Duhamel, and other celebrities are blowing out candles today! Let’s take a look at some interesting facts about these famous individuals as they turn a year older on November 14th.

1. Patrick Warburton (59) – Best known for his roles in “Seinfeld” and “The Tick,” Warburton is a talented actor and comedian. Did you know that his mother is actress Barbara Lord? Acting talent clearly runs in the family!

2. Josh Duhamel (51) – North Dakota native Josh Duhamel has made a name for himself in Hollywood. From his role in “Transformers” to his recent appearance in “Shotgun Wedding,” Duhamel continues to captivate audiences. Fun fact: he hails from the picturesque state of North Dakota.

3. Olga Kurylenko (44) – Known for her performances in movies like “Quantum of Solace” and “Oblivion,” Kurylenko is a Ukrainian-born actress. Interestingly, she once lost out to Sienna Miller for the role of Baroness in “G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.”

4. Vanessa Bayer (42) – This talented actress and comedian, known for her work on “Saturday Night Live,” turns 42 today. In her early years, she worked as an intern for the iconic children’s show “Sesame Street.” Talk about starting at the top!

These celebrities are just a few among a long list of notable individuals celebrating their birthdays today. From guitarist James Young of Styx to former U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy, November 14th boasts an array of famous personalities.

So, whether you’re a fan of the big screen, the music industry, or even politics, November 14th is a day to celebrate remarkable talent and the accomplishments of these remarkable individuals.

FAQ:

Q: Who else is celebrating their birthday today?

A: Some other famous individuals marking their birthdays on November 14th include inventor Robert Fulton, artist Claude Monet, and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice.