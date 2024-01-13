Top Celebrities Celebrating Birthdays Today

Today is January 9th, and it’s a day full of birthday celebrations for some of our favorite celebrities. Let’s take a moment to recognize and send our best wishes to these talented individuals!

Starting off the list is folk singer Joan Baez, who turns 83 today. Not only is she known for her incredible voice and contributions to the music industry, but she was also honored as a Kennedy Center honoree in 2020.

Next, we have rocker Jimmy Page, who is celebrating his 80th birthday. Most famous as the guitarist of Led Zeppelin, Page has left an indelible mark on rock and roll history. Did you know that his middle name is Patrick?

Singer Crystal Gayle, the younger sister of country legend Loretta Lynn, turns 73 today. With her distinctive voice, Gayle has captivated audiences for decades.

Celebrating his 69th birthday today is the talented actor J.K. Simmons. Known for his versatile performances, Simmons was nominated for his second Oscar in 2022 for his role in ‘Being the Ricardos’ where he portrayed ‘I Love Lucy’ actor William Frawley.

Actress Imelda Staunton, who portrayed Queen Elizabeth in the final season of the Netflix series ‘The Crown’, turns 68 today. Her impeccable portrayal wowed audiences around the world.

Dave Matthews, the singer-songwriter and frontman of the Dave Matthews Band, is celebrating his 57th birthday today. Not only is he a talented musician, but he also had the honor of inducting Willie Nelson into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Actress Joey Lauren Adams, who appeared in the recent documentary ‘Chasing Chasing Amy’, turns 56 today. She continues to impress audiences with her versatile performances.

Singer A.J. McLean, originally from West Palm Beach, FL, turns 46 today. Best known as a member of the Backstreet Boys, McLean has achieved international success in the music industry.

Last but not least, actress Nina Dobrev celebrates her 35th birthday today. Besides her acting prowess, Dobrev has showcased her talents behind the camera as well co-writing and directing the short film ‘The One’.

Let’s not forget to wish a happy birthday to all the other celebrities celebrating today, including Richard Nixon, Bob Denver, Dick Enberg, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Today is indeed a special day filled with celebrations and well-wishes for these talented individuals. Join us in sending them all our best as they embark on another year of success and happiness!