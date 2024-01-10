Celebrating Celebrity Birthdays on January 7th

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of several beloved celebrities. Kenny Loggins, the talented singer known for hits like “Footloose,” turns 76. Loggins made history when he was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song for the title track of the film that shares the same name as his hit song.

Another notable celebrity celebrating today is Katie Couric, the celebrated TV host. Couric, originally from Arlington, VA, has become a household name for her work in journalism and television. Now turning 67, Couric’s career has spanned decades and has made a lasting impact on the world of news and entertainment.

One of the most fascinating actors in Hollywood, Nicolas Cage, is also celebrating his birthday today, turning 60. Cage has had a diverse career, taking on a wide range of roles and captivating audiences with his unique style of acting. Last year, he portrayed Dracula in the film “Renfield,” adding another memorable performance to his repertoire.

Jeremy Renner, the talented actor known for his roles in “The Avengers” series, is also turning 53 today. Renner started his career with TV show appearances in “Angel” and “The Net,” before finding success on the big screen. Renner’s portrayal of the superhero Hawkeye has made him a fan favorite among Marvel fans.

Country singer John Rich, who used to play with the band Lonestar, is celebrating his 50th birthday today. Rich’s contributions to country music have earned him numerous accolades and a dedicated fanbase.

In addition to these stars, Lauren Cohan, the actress known for her role as Maggie in “The Walking Dead,” is turning 42. Cohan recently reprised her role in the newest installment of the franchise, “The Walking Dead: Dead City.”

We wish all these celebrities a very happy birthday and look forward to seeing them continue to entertain us with their talents.

