Top Celebrity Birthdays on January 5, 2024: Famous Stars Celebrating Their Special Day

Today marks the birthdays of some well-known celebrities. Let’s take a moment to celebrate and learn interesting facts about these stars turning a year older on January 5th.

Robert Duvall – Turning 93

Famed actor Robert Duvall, originally from San Diego, celebrates his 93rd birthday today. Known for his remarkable performances in movies such as “The Godfather” and “Apocalypse Now,” Duvall’s talent has left an indelible mark on the film industry.

Diane Keaton – Turning 78

Actress Diane Keaton, who turns 78 today, has had a diverse career in both film and theater. Did you know that she once appeared in a Broadway production of the iconic musical “Hair” early in her acting career? Keaton’s unique style and charm have made her a beloved figure in Hollywood.

Ted Lange – Turning 76

Actor Ted Lange, best known for his portrayal of Isaac Washington on the hit TV series “The Love Boat,” celebrates his 76th birthday today. An interesting fact about Lange is that he once appeared in an episode of the reality TV series ‘The Real Love Boat.’ His memorable role on the show has made him a beloved figure in pop culture.

Clancy Brown – Turning 65

Actor Clancy Brown, known for his roles in films like “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Highlander,” turns 65 today. Besides his successful acting career, Brown is also a proud parent, with two children named Rose and James.

Bradley Cooper – Turning 49

Acclaimed actor Bradley Cooper, who turns 49 today, has made his mark in Hollywood with unforgettable performances in films such as “Silver Linings Playbook” and “American Sniper.” Did you know that he provided the voice for Rocket Raccoon in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy’ film series? Cooper’s talent and versatility continue to captivate audiences worldwide.

January Jones – Turning 46

Actress January Jones, best known for her role as Betty Draper in the TV series “Mad Men,” celebrates her 46th birthday today. Interestingly, her middle name is Kristen. With her remarkable acting skills and captivating on-screen presence, Jones has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry.

Join us in wishing all these incredible celebrities a wonderful birthday filled with joy and success.