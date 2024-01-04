Notable Birthdays Today: Michael Stipe, Emma Mackey, and More

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of some remarkable individuals from the world of entertainment. Let’s take a look at the famous personalities turning a year older on January 4th and discover interesting facts about each of them.

First up is the talented singer Patty Loveless, who turns 67 today. Did you know that Patty has achieved great success in her career, winning Grammys in both 1999 and 2011?

Next, we have the lead vocalist of R.E.M., Michael Stipe, who is celebrating his 64th birthday. Aside from his musical achievements, did you ever imagine that Michael provided the voice for a reindeer named Schnitzel in the movie ‘Olive, the Other Reindeer’?

Actress Julia Ormond also shares her birthday today, turning 59. Julia is known for her remarkable performances on screen, but did you realize that her middle name is Karin?

Joining the birthday celebration is comedian-actress Charlyne Yi, who turns 38. Charlyne is part of the upcoming television adaptation of the film ‘Time Bandits’ and is sure to bring her unique comedic style to the show.

Celebrating her 28th birthday today is actress Emma Mackey. This talented star won the EE Rising Star Award and even portrayed a scientist version of Barbie in a recent movie.

Last but not least, we have the young actress Dafne Keen, who is turning 19 today. It’s rumored that she may reprise her role as X-23 from the film ‘Logan’ in the highly anticipated ‘Deadpool 3.’

These are just a few of the notable celebrities adding another candle to their cakes today. From singers to actors and comedians, January 4th is filled with talent and a wealth of interesting facts about these individuals. Join us in wishing them a very happy birthday!