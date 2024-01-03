Celebrities Celebrating Their Birthdays on January 2nd

Every year on January 2nd, several celebrities celebrate their birthdays. Let’s take a look at some of the famous individuals turning a year older today and discover interesting facts about each of them.

Former SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris turns 63 today. Did you know that her middle name is Anne?

Actress Tia Carrere celebrates her 57th birthday. Fun fact: she was originally from Honolulu, Hawaii.

Model Christy Turlington, who turns 55, recently celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary with actor Edward Burns.

Actor Taye Diggs is 53 today. One interesting fact about him is that he once appeared as a panelist for an episode of ‘I Can See Your Voice.’

Actor Dax Shepard, who turns 49, was once a nominee for a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Dramatic TV Actor.

Actress Paz Vega celebrates her 48th birthday today. Did you know that she has appeared as a guest on multiple episodes of the Spanish version of ‘MasterChef’?

Finally, actress Kate Bosworth turns 41 today. A notable role she portrayed was Lois Lane in the film ‘Superman Returns.’

These are just a few of the celebrities celebrating their birthdays today. Other notable individuals who share their special day with them include TV host Jack Hanna (77), actor Cuba Gooding Jr. (56), and singer Bryson Tiller (31), among others.

Although these celebrities come from different backgrounds and industries, they all have one thing in common: their special day falls on January 2nd. Let’s take a moment to wish them a very happy birthday and hope that they have a fantastic year ahead.