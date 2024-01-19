Celebrities Celebrating Birthdays on January 17th

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of several beloved celebrities. Let’s take a moment to acknowledge these talented individuals and learn some interesting facts about them.

James Earl Jones, renowned actor known for his iconic voice, turns 93 today. While many know him for his role as Darth Vader in Star Wars, Jones once revealed in an interview that his favorite character from the franchise is actually Chewbacca.

Comedian Steve Harvey also celebrates his birthday today, turning 67. Not only a funnyman, but Harvey’s first name is Broderick, which might come as a surprise to many fans.

Jim Carrey, the versatile actor known for his comedic and dramatic performances, turns 62. Did you know that Carrey has one child, a daughter named Jane?

Former first lady Michelle Obama, who has become an influential figure and advocate for various causes, celebrates her 60th birthday today. In addition to her achievements, Obama has also won a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Album.

Actor Joshua Malina, recognized for his roles in popular TV shows like “Scandal” and “The West Wing,” turns 58. Fun fact: Malina has appeared in multiple episodes of “The Big Bang Theory” as the president of Caltech.

Rapper Kid Rock, known for his unique blend of rock and hip-hop, celebrates his 53rd birthday today. Besides his musical career, Kid Rock also made a memorable appearance as a musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” in 2000.

Actress Zooey Deschanel, known for her quirky and charming roles, turns 44 today. Fun fact about Deschanel: she has lent her voice to the character Bridget in multiple “Trolls” films.

Kelly Marie Tran, the talented actress who gained fame for her role in “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” celebrates her 35th birthday today. Tran has also been a presenter at the Oscars on multiple occasions.

These are just a few of the celebrities celebrating their birthdays today. We wish them all a fantastic day filled with love, joy, and continued success in their careers. Happy birthday!