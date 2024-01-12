Top Celebrity Birthdays on January 12th, 2024

Radio host Howard Stern celebrates his 70th birthday today. Did you know that Stern started his career as a DJ on the Boston University radio station? He has come a long way since then, becoming one of the most influential figures in the radio industry.

Actor Oliver Platt also turns 63 today. Not many people know that his middle name is James. Platt has had a successful career in both film and television, with notable roles in movies like “Funny Bones” and “Executive Decision.”

On this day, we also celebrate the birthday of rocker Rob Zombie, who turns 59. Fun fact: Zombie’s younger brother is the lead singer of Powerman 5000. With his unique blend of horror-inspired music and theatrical performances, Zombie has become a prominent figure in the rock music scene.

Actress Issa Rae marks her 39th birthday today. She gained popularity for her role in the hit TV series “Insecure” and has also made appearances in movies like “The Hate U Give” and “Little.” Interestingly, she made a cameo as a version of Barbie in the 2023 film.

In addition to these well-known celebrities, several other notable figures share their birthday on January 12th. Country singer William Lee Golden of the Oak Ridge Boys turns 85, actor Anthony Andrews is 76, and country singer Ricky Van Shelton celebrates his 72nd birthday.

Director John Lasseter, known for his work on movies like “Toy Story” and “Cars,” turns 67. News correspondent Christiane Amanpour is 66, and actor Olivier Martinez is 58.

As we celebrate all these birthdays, let’s take a moment to appreciate the contributions these individuals have made to the entertainment industry and wish them a fantastic day filled with joy and laughter. Happy birthday to all!