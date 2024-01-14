Celebrities Celebrating Birthdays on January 10th

It’s a special day for some famous faces as they celebrate their birthdays on January 10th. Let’s take a look at these celebrities and discover some interesting facts about them.

First up is singer Rod Stewart, who turns 79. While many know him for his iconic voice and music career, did you know that his wife, Penny, once competed on a celebrity version of ‘MasterChef’? It seems talent runs in the family!

Next, we have musician Donald Fagen, who celebrates his 76th birthday. Apart from being a founding member of Steely Dan, Fagen also lent his voice to a character on an episode of ‘The Simpsons’. Music and animation certainly make a great combination!

Another well-known figure born on this day is former world champion boxer George Foreman, who turns 75. While he is legendary in the boxing ring, not many people know that his middle name is Edward. It’s always interesting to learn something new about someone we admire.

Singer Shawn Colvin also joins the list, celebrating her 68th birthday. Besides her successful music career, Colvin once tested her knowledge as a celebrity contestant on ‘Jeopardy!’. It’s impressive how multi-talented celebrities can be!

Lastly, actress Sarah Shahi turns 44 today. You may have seen her in various films and TV shows, but did you know that her first feature film appearance was in ‘Doctor T & the Women’, where she played an extra who portrayed a cheerleader? It’s amazing to see how far she has come since then.

These are just a few of the many celebrities with birthdays on January 10th. Happy birthday to all the talented individuals celebrating today!