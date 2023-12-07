Celebrating Birthdays: A Look at Famous Individuals Turning a Year Older on December 7th

Celebrating birthdays is always a special occasion, and today, we commemorate the birthdays of several notable individuals. Let’s take a closer look at some famous people turning a year older on December 7th and discover interesting facts about each of them.

Ellen Burstyn: The renowned actress, Ellen Burstyn, is celebrating her 91st birthday. An interesting fact about Burstyn is that she reprised her iconic role from ‘The Exorcist’ in the recent follow-up film, ‘The Exorcist: Believer.’

Tom Waits: Musician Tom Waits is turning 74 today. He became an inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame along with legends Neil Diamond and Alice Cooper.

Jeffrey Wright: Actor Jeffrey Wright is celebrating his 58th birthday. A fascinating fact about him is that he portrayed the future Commissioner Gordon in the recent prequel film, ‘The Batman.’

Sara Bareilles: Singer Sara Bareilles is turning 44 today. Did you know that her middle name is Beth?

Nicholas Hoult: Actor Nicholas Hoult is celebrating his 34th birthday. A captivating fact about Hoult is that he starred alongside Nicolas Cage in the recent film ‘Renfield.’

These individuals are not the only ones marking their special day today. There are several other notable birthdays:

– Country singer Gary Morris, 75

– Actor Priscilla Barnes (‘Jane the Virgin,’ ‘Three’s Company’), 66

– Announcer Edd Hall (‘The Tonight Show With Jay Leno’), 65

– Bassist Tim Butler of Psychedelic Furs, 65

– Actor Patrick Fabian (‘Better Call Saul’), 58

– Actor C. Thomas Howell, 57

– Actor Kimberly Hebert Gregory (‘Kevin (Probably) Saves the World’), 51

– Rapper Kon Artis of D12, 49

– Singer Nicole Appleton of All Saints, 48

– Singer Frankie J (Kumbia Kings), 47

– Country singer Sunny Sweeney, 47

– Actor Shiri Appleby (‘UnREAL,’ ‘Roswell’), 45

– Actor Jennifer Carpenter (‘Limitless,’ ‘Dexter’), 44

– Actor Jack Huston (‘Boardwalk Empire’), 41

As we celebrate the birthdays of these remarkable individuals, let’s take a moment to appreciate their contributions to the entertainment industry and wish them a fantastic year ahead. Happy birthday to all!