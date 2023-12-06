Celebrities Celebrating Birthdays on December 6th

Today, we wish a happy birthday to several notable celebrities. Let’s take a closer look at some of them and discover fascinating facts about each.

First up is JoBeth Williams, who is turning 75. You may know her from her role in the renowned horror film series, ‘Poltergeist.’ A fun fact about her is that she starred alongside Craig T. Nelson in the first two movies of the franchise.

Next, we have Peter Buck, who is celebrating his 67th birthday. Buck is best known as a guitarist for the band R.E.M. However, you might be surprised to learn that he once lent his voice to an animated version of himself in an episode of ‘The Simpsons.’

Director Judd Apatow is also marking a milestone today as he turns 56. While he’s known for his work behind the camera, one of his early credits was directing an episode of ‘The Larry Sanders Show.’

Actress Lindsay Price is another birthday celebrant, reaching the age of 47 today. A lesser-known fact about her is that her middle name is Jalyn.

In addition to these recognizable names, there are other notable individuals also celebrating their birthdays today. Some examples include actor Patrick Bauchau, country singer Helen Cornelius, and comedian Steven Wright.

We hope that all these celebrities have a fantastic day filled with joy and love. Happy birthday to them all!

