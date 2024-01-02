New Year’s Eve Celebrity Birthdays

On December 31st, several celebrities celebrate their birthdays, including Sir Anthony Hopkins, Sir Ben Kingsley, Bebe Neuwirth, Val Kilmer, Gong Li, Psy, and Gabby Douglas. These well-known figures have made significant contributions to the world of entertainment and sports. While they all have remarkable careers, here are some interesting facts about each of them that you may not know.

Sir Anthony Hopkins, who turns 86 today, portrayed the famous psychoanalyst Sigmund Freud in a recently released film. Known for his captivating performances, Hopkins continues to captivate audiences with his talent and versatility.

Sir Ben Kingsley, who turns 80, received his most recent Oscar nomination in 2004 for his role in the film ‘House of Sand and Fog’. Kingsley’s dedication to his craft has earned him critical acclaim throughout his career.

Bebe Neuwirth, who turns 65, recently reprised her role as Lilith in the new ‘Frasier’ series. Neuwirth’s exceptional acting skills have made her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

Val Kilmer, who turns 64, is not only an actor but also a musician. Many might not know that Kilmer’s middle name is Edward, adding an interesting tidbit to his already fascinating life.

Gong Li, who turns 58, has appeared in numerous films and gained international recognition for her roles. One of her notable performances includes the live-action version of Disney’s ‘Mulan’.

Psy, who turns 46, is a South Korean singer known for his hit song “Gangnam Style”. In addition to his musical career, Psy once performed on Germany’s Next Top Model, showcasing his versatility as an entertainer.

Gabby Douglas, who turns 28, is an Olympic gymnast who gained prominence for her impressive performances. She also showcased her dancing skills on ‘The Masked Dancer’ as Cotton Candy, surprising audiences with her hidden talents.

As we bid farewell to 2023, let us celebrate the birthdays of these incredible individuals who have brought joy and entertainment to our lives.