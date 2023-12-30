Celebrity Birthdays: Tiger Woods, Eliza Dushku, and More!

Summary: Today is December 30th, and we’re celebrating the birthdays of several well-known celebrities. Here’s a list of famous individuals who are turning a year older today, along with some interesting facts about each of them.

Actress Tracey Ullman turns 64 today. Did you know she has two children named John and Mabel?

Golf pro Tiger Woods is celebrating his 48th birthday. It’s fascinating to note that he left Stanford University to pursue a professional golf career.

Actress Eliza Dushku is turning 43 today. You might be interested to learn that she once appeared in a documentary about Albania.

NBA star LeBron James is celebrating his 39th birthday today. Fun fact: in 2007, he hosted an episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

Singer Ellie Goulding turns 37 today. Her middle name is Jane – a detail that might surprise some of her fans.

But these famous figures aren’t the only ones celebrating today. Actor Russ Tamblyn is turning 89, while singer Noel Paul Stookey of Peter, Paul and Mary is 86. Director James Burrows, known for shows like “Cheers” and “Taxi,” is 83. And singer Patti Smith, often recognized as a pioneer of punk rock, is 77.

Other notable individuals with December 30th birthdays include musician Jeff Lynne (76), TV host Meredith Vieira (70), and actor Sheryl Lee Ralph (68).

It’s always fascinating to learn more about these celebrities as we celebrate their birthdays. Let’s wish them a day filled with joy and happiness as they mark another year of their incredible lives. Happy birthday!