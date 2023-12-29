Jude Law, Ted Danson, and More: Celebrities Celebrating Birthdays Today

It’s December 29th, and that means it’s time to celebrate the birthdays of some beloved celebrities. From talented actors to renowned musicians, today’s birthdays are sure to bring joy. Let’s take a look at some of the famous faces turning a year older today and discover some interesting facts about each of them.

Jon Voight – 85

One of the most respected actors in Hollywood, Jon Voight is celebrating his 85th birthday today. While many know him for his memorable performances in films like “Midnight Cowboy” and “Deliverance,” Voight also appeared in the first ‘Fantastic Beasts’ film, portraying a senator.

Ted Danson – 76

Ted Danson, known for his roles in “Cheers” and “The Good Place,” turns 76 today. Interestingly, his daughter Kate joined him on the small screen, appearing in several episodes of the hit series ‘CSI’ alongside her father.

Patricia Clarkson – 64

Actress Patricia Clarkson, who has graced both the big and small screens with her talent, is celebrating her 64th birthday today. Originally from New Orleans, Clarkson has captivated audiences with her performances in films like “The Green Mile” and “Pieces of April.”

Jude Law – 51

The charming and versatile actor Jude Law turns 51 today. While he has delivered impressive performances in various films throughout his career, Law recently portrayed Captain Hook in the film adaptation of ‘Peter Pan & Wendy.’

Mekhi Phifer – 49

Actor Mekhi Phifer is turning 49 today. Known for his roles in “ER” and “8 Mile,” Phifer has been captivating audiences with his talent for decades. Did you know that his middle name is Thira? It’s a unique detail that adds to his memorable persona.

Diego Luna – 44

Diego Luna, the Mexican actor who starred in films like “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and the critically acclaimed series “Narcos: Mexico,” is celebrating his 44th birthday today. Apart from his acting success, Luna also holds a Daytime Emmy Award.

Alison Brie – 41

Actress Alison Brie, known for her roles in “Community” and “GLOW,” turns 41 today. Many may recognize Brie’s voice from her portrayal of Unikitty in ‘The Lego Movie.’

These are just a few of the many celebrities celebrating their birthdays today. From actors to musicians, each of these individuals has left their mark on the entertainment industry. Let’s join together in wishing them a happy birthday and looking forward to their future endeavors. Cheers to another year of success and happiness!