Birthday Wishes for Seth Meyers, Maggie Smith, and More Celebrities Turning a Year Older Today

Summary: Today, we celebrate the birthdays of several beloved celebrities. Let’s take a look at Seth Meyers, Maggie Smith, and other notable figures who are marking another year around the sun.

Seth Meyers

TV host Seth Meyers turns 50 today. Fun fact: In addition to his on-screen appearances, Meyers has had a long and successful career writing for the iconic TV show, “Saturday Night Live.”

Maggie Smith

Acclaimed actress Maggie Smith is celebrating her 89th birthday today. Fun fact: Many may not know that her middle name is Natalie, adding a touch of elegance to her already impressive name.

Denzel Washington

Celebrated actor Denzel Washington turns 69 today. Fun fact: Fans of the film “Gladiator” will be thrilled to hear that Washington is set to appear in the highly anticipated sequel.

Joe Manganiello

Actor Joe Manganiello is turning 47 today. Fun fact: Fans of the hit TV show “How I Met Your Mother” will remember Manganiello’s recurring role as Brad, Marshall’s former law school classmate.

John Legend

Renowned musician John Legend is celebrating his 45th birthday today. Fun fact: Before becoming a coach on “The Voice,” Legend served as an advisor during Season 12, showcasing his wealth of musical knowledge.

Sienna Miller

Actress Sienna Miller turns 42 today. Fun fact: Miller has an older sister named Savannah, highlighting the creative genes that run in their family.

As we celebrate these celebrity birthdays, let’s also take a moment to acknowledge other notable individuals born on December 28th. This includes Woodrow Wilson, the 28th President of the United States, the talented actor Nichelle Nichols, and the legendary comic book writer Stan Lee.

Birthdays are special occasions where we come together to honor the lives and accomplishments of those we admire. So, whether you’re a fan of Seth Meyers, Maggie Smith, or any of the other celebrities mentioned, join us in wishing them a very happy birthday!