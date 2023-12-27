December 27th Birthdays: Celebrities Celebrating Today

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of some well-known celebrities. Join us as we highlight a few individuals who are turning a year older on December 27th, and share an interesting fact about each of them.

Actress Eva LaRue is celebrating her 57th birthday today. Did you know that her middle name is Maria?

Next, we have actor Masi Oka, who is turning 49. Fun fact: he played the conductor in the 2022 film ‘Bullet Train.’

Singer Hayley Williams is also celebrating her birthday today, as she turns 35. An interesting tidbit about her is that she moved from Mississippi to Tennessee as a teenager.

Actress Olivia Cooke turns 30 today. Fans of ‘House of the Dragon’ will be excited to know that she is set to reprise her role as Alicent Hightower in the show’s second season.

Lastly, we have actor Timothee Chalamet, who is turning 28. Fun fact: his sister Pauline is also an actor.

These are just a few of the notable individuals sharing their birthdays with us today. Happy birthday to all the December 27th celebrants!

