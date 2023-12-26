Celebrities Celebrating Birthdays on December 26, 2023

As December 26th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to several well-known celebrities. Today, renowned drummer Lars Ulrich turns 60. Although recognized for his drumming skills in Metallica, did you know that Lars Ulrich’s father was a former professional tennis player? It seems that talent runs in the family!

Joining Lars Ulrich in celebrating a birthday is actor Jared Leto, who turns 52. Apart from his successful music career with Thirty Seconds to Mars, Leto has also ventured into acting. You might be interested to know that he appeared in the 2023 ‘Haunted Mansion’ film, bringing his dynamic talent to the big screen.

Next on the birthday list is actor Beth Behrs, who turns 39. While many recognize her from her role in the hit TV show ‘2 Broke Girls,’ did you know that Behrs is a proud alumna of UCLA? She graduated from the prestigious university, showcasing her dedication not only to her artistic pursuits but also to her education.

Actor Kit Harington also celebrates his birthday today, as he turns 37. Although he is widely known for his role as Jon Snow in the acclaimed TV series ‘Game of Thrones,’ Harington also made a memorable appearance in the ‘Friends’ reunion special earlier this year, delighting fans with his versatile talent.

Lastly, actress Eden Sher turns 32 today. Many fans will recognize Sher from her role in the TV series ‘The Middle.’ Interestingly, she also appeared in an episode of ‘How I Met Your Father’ earlier this year, proving her range as an actress.

Wishing Lars Ulrich, Jared Leto, Beth Behrs, Kit Harington, and Eden Sher a fantastic birthday filled with love, joy, and continued success in their careers!

Other notable personalities celebrating their birthdays today include Abdul “Duke” Fakir, John Walsh, Bob Carpenter, George Porter Jr., David Sedaris, James Kottak, Brian Westrum, J (from White Zombie), Audrey Wiggins, Peter Klett, James Mercer, Chris Daughtry, and Jade Thirlwall. Happy birthday to all!

