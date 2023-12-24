Celebrities Celebrate Birthdays on December 24th

Celebrities from various industries are celebrating their birthdays today, December 24th. Let’s take a look at some of the famous individuals turning a year older and learn an interesting fact about each of them.

First up, we have renowned actor Diedrich Bader, who turns 57 today. Did you know that he voices Bruce Wayne and Batman on the current animated series, ‘Harley Quinn’?

Next on the list is the talented singer Ricky Martin, who is celebrating his 52nd birthday. It’s fascinating to note that he started his singing career with the boy band Menudo.

Moving on, we have TV host Ryan Seacrest, who turns 49 today. Apart from hosting various television shows, did you know that his middle name is John?

Now, let’s explore the birthdays of other notable personalities on this day. Actor Grand L. Bush, known for his roles in TV’s “The Visitor” and the film “Demolition Man,” is celebrating his 68th birthday. Stephanie Hodge, best known for her role in “Unhappily Ever After,” is turning 67 today. Ian Burden, the bassist-synthesizer player of Human League, is celebrating his 66th birthday. Anil Kapoor, famous for his role in “Slumdog Millionaire,” turns 64 today. Wade Williams, known for his appearances in “Prison Break” and “The Bernie Mac Show,” is celebrating his 62nd birthday. Mary Ramsey, the lead singer of 10,000 Maniacs, turns 60 today. Mark Valley, recognized for his role in “Boston Legal,” is celebrating his 59th birthday. Amaury Nolasco, known for his appearances in “Deception” and “Prison Break,” turns 53 today. Stephenie Meyer, the author of the “Twilight” series, is celebrating her 50th birthday. Michael Raymond-James, notable for his roles in “Once Upon a Time” and “True Blood,” turns 46 today. Austin Stowell, known for his role in “12 Strong,” is celebrating his 39th birthday. Sofia Black-D’Elia, recognized for her appearances in “Your Honor” and “The Mick,” turns 32 today. Lastly, singer Louis Tomlinson of One Direction is also celebrating his 32nd birthday today.

Apart from these individuals, December 24th also marks the birthdays of notable figures from the past, including Ignatius of Loyola, Christopher ‘Kit’ Carson, Johnny Gruelle, Howard Hughes, Ava Gardner, Masaya Nakamura, Mary Higgins Clark, and Kate Spade.

As we celebrate the birthdays of these remarkable individuals, let’s wish them a fantastic day filled with joy and success in their future endeavors. Happy birthday to all the celebrities born on December 24th!