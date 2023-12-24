Celebrating December 23rd Birthdays: Harry Shearer, Susan Lucci, Eddie Vedder, and More

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of notable celebrities such as Harry Shearer, Susan Lucci, Eddie Vedder, and more. Let’s take a moment to recognize these individuals and learn interesting facts about them.

Actor Harry Shearer turns 80 today. You may recognize his voice from the hit television show, ‘The Simpsons,’ where he has provided the voices for multiple characters, including the neighbor Ned Flanders and Principal Skinner.

Actress Susan Lucci, known for her role in the soap opera ‘All My Children,’ celebrates her 77th birthday. Did you know that she once appeared as a judge on an episode of the popular cooking show, ‘Beat Bobby Flay’?

Rocker Eddie Vedder, frontman of the band Pearl Jam, turns 59 today. In addition to his musical talents, Vedder has also dabbled in acting, making an appearance in an episode of the cult classic TV series, ‘Twin Peaks.’

Young actor Finn Wolfhard, known for his role in the hit Netflix series, ‘Stranger Things,’ celebrates his 21st birthday today. Fun fact: his middle name is Michael.

In addition to these celebrated individuals, there are other notable figures sharing their birthday today. Actor Ronnie Schell, famous for his role in ‘Gomer Pyle, USMC,’ turns 92. Guitarist Jorma Kaukonen of Jefferson Airplane and Hot Tuna is 83 today. Musician Adrian Belew of King Crimson turns 74.

As we commemorate these birthdays, let’s also remember other figures in history born on this day. Joseph Smith, the founder of the Mormon Church, was born on December 23rd. The late actor Corey Haim, known for his roles in ‘Lost Boys’ and ‘Lucas,’ was also born on this day.

Birthdays are a time for celebration, reflection, and appreciation. Join us in wishing these celebrities a fantastic day and many more years of success!

Discover More Celebrity Fun Facts

If you enjoyed learning these fun facts about today’s birthday celebrants, be sure to check out our full list of over 40 celebrity fun facts. From Margot Robbie to Kevin Costner, Tom Cruise to Gal Gadot, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

And don’t forget to follow us on Facebook for the latest celebrity birthdays and more fascinating fun facts about your favorite stars. Join our community today clicking the “like” button below!