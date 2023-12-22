December 21st Birthday Celebrations: A Glimpse of Famous Personalities

On December 21st, we celebrate the birthdays of several renowned individuals from the entertainment industry. Let’s take a closer look at some of these remarkable personalities and delve into interesting facts about each of them.

Jane Fonda – Turning 86

Actress Jane Fonda, known for her illustrious career in Hollywood, is celebrating her 86th birthday today. A fascinating fact about her is that she comes from a family of actors, with her father being the legendary Henry Fonda.

Samuel L. Jackson – Turning 75

A stalwart in the Marvel cinematic universe, actor Samuel L. Jackson turns 75 today. Here’s an intriguing fact: Jackson holds the record for the most appearances in Marvel films, second only to the late Stan Lee.

Ray Romano – Turning 66

Actor and comedian Ray Romano, famous for his role in the popular TV sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond,” celebrates his 66th birthday today. Did you know that Romano’s middle name is Albert?

Kiefer Sutherland – Turning 57

Canadian actor Kiefer Sutherland, known for his iconic portrayal of Jack Bauer in the TV series “24,” turns 57 today. A lesser-known fact is that his mother was the esteemed actress Shirley Douglas.

Kaitlyn Dever – Turning 27

Actress Kaitlyn Dever, known for her impressive performances in films such as “Booksmart” and “Beautiful Boy,” is turning 27 today. Exciting rumors suggest that she may be playing the lead role of Abby in Season 2 of “The Last of Us.”

These are just a few of the notable individuals celebrating their birthdays today. Join us in sending warm wishes to all the celebrities marking their special day on December 21st.

Other Celebrity Birthdays on December 21st

– Larry Bryggman, known for his roles in TV’s “As The World Turns” and the film “Die Hard: With a Vengeance,” turns 85 today.

– Carla Thomas, the talented singer, celebrates her 81st birthday.

– Albert Lee, the influential guitarist, turns 80.

– Josh Mostel, known for his roles in films like “Billy Madison” and “Big Daddy,” celebrates his 77th birthday today.

As we commemorate these birthdays, let’s recognize the incredible talents and contributions these celebrities have made to the world of entertainment.