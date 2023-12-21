Jonah Hill, Dick Wolf, and More: Celebrities Celebrating Their Birthdays Today

Summary: Today, we celebrate the birthdays of several famous individuals, including Jonah Hill, Dick Wolf, and many others. Join us as we take a closer look at these notable personalities and uncover some interesting facts about each of them.

As we delve into the birthdays of today’s celebrities, we start with musician Peter Criss, who turns 78. Known as a founding member of KISS, Peter’s full name is Peter George John Criscuola.

Moving on, we come across the renowned producer Dick Wolf, who turns 77. Apart from his impressive work on shows like “Law and Order: SVU,” Wolf also voiced himself in an episode of the hit animated series, “Family Guy.”

Next on the list is actor Jonah Hill, who turns 40. While many might know him from his roles in movies like “Superbad” and “The Wolf of Wall Street,” did you know that his first TV appearance was actually in an episode of “NYPD Blue”?

In addition to these famous faces, today also marks the birthdays of several other well-known personalities. Some notable mentions include actor Blanche Baker, singer Billy Bragg, and actor Joel Gretsch, among others.

As we take a moment to celebrate these individuals, it is fascinating to learn about the diverse range of talents and accomplishments they bring to the entertainment industry. Whether they are musicians, actors, or producers, each of these celebrities has left their mark in their respective fields.

Join us in extending our warmest birthday wishes to Jonah Hill, Dick Wolf, and all the other celebrities celebrating their special day today. May this new year of life bring them happiness, success, and continued brilliance in their craft.