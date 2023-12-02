New Celebrity Birthdays on December 2, 2023: Celebrating Lucy Liu, Nelly Furtado, and More

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of several talented celebrities who have left an indelible mark on their respective industries. From actors to singers, December 2nd is a special day for these notable individuals. Join us in honoring Lucy Liu, Nelly Furtado, Britney Spears, Jana Kramer, and Charlie Puth as they turn another year older.

First on our list is renowned actress Lucy Liu, who celebrates her 55th birthday today. Known for her roles in films such as “Charlie’s Angels” and TV shows like “Elementary,” Liu has captivated audiences with her versatility and talent. Did you know that her middle name is Alexis? This interesting fact adds another layer of intrigue to her already fascinating persona.

Next up is singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado, who turns 45 today. Furtado burst onto the music scene with her debut album “Whoa, Nelly!” and has since garnered critical acclaim for her unique sound and powerful lyrics. A lesser-known fact about Furtado is that she has twice appeared as the musical guest on ‘Saturday Night Live,’ showcasing her dynamic performances and unforgettable stage presence.

Pop icon Britney Spears also shares her birthday today, turning 42. With a career spanning decades, Spears has become one of the most influential figures in the music industry. This year, she released her memoir ‘The Woman in Me,’ which gives fans a deeper understanding of her journey and experiences.

Joining the birthday celebrations is country singer turned actress Jana Kramer, who celebrates her 40th birthday today. Hailing from Detroit, Michigan, Kramer has made a name for herself in both the music and acting world. Her versatility and passion have earned her a loyal fan base that continues to support her endeavors.

Last but not least, we congratulate singer-songwriter Charlie Puth on his 32nd birthday. Puth rose to fame with his hit songs like “Attention” and “See You Again.” Beyond his music, Puth has also made appearances on television shows like ‘Life in Pieces,’ proving that he is a multi-talented performer.

As these celebrities blow out their birthday candles, let us take a moment to appreciate their contributions to the entertainment industry and the joy they have brought to millions of fans worldwide. Happy birthday to Lucy Liu, Nelly Furtado, Britney Spears, Jana Kramer, and Charlie Puth!

