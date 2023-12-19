Celebrity Birthdays: Alyssa Milano and Jake Gyllenhaal Turn a Year Older Today

Summary: Today is a special day for celebrities Alyssa Milano and Jake Gyllenhaal as they celebrate their birthdays. Milano, who is turning 51, is not only known for her acting work but has also released four albums. Gyllenhaal, also turning 43, has hosted ‘SNL’ twice and is a well-known actor in the industry. Let’s take a look at some interesting facts about these two stars and other celebrities who share their birthday.

Actress Alyssa Milano, known for her roles in “Charmed” and “Who’s the Boss?”, celebrates her 51st birthday today. In addition to her successful acting career, Milano has showcased her musical talent releasing four albums throughout her life. She continues to inspire fans with her talent and philanthropy.

Another actor celebrating his birthday today is Jake Gyllenhaal, who turns 43. Gyllenhaal, known for his roles in “Brokeback Mountain” and “Nightcrawler,” has proven his versatility as an actor. Apart from his acting achievements, Gyllenhaal has also hosted “Saturday Night Live” twice, showcasing his comedic skills to a wider audience.

But they are not the only ones celebrating today. Actor Elaine Joyce turns 80, while musician John McEuen of Nitty Gritty Dirt Band celebrates his 78th birthday. Other notable birthdays include country singer Janie Fricke (76), actor Robert MacNaughton from “E.T.” (57), and actor Tara Summers from “Mercy Street” and “Boston Legal” (44).

Each of these celebrities brings their own unique talents and contributions to the entertainment industry. As they blow out their birthday candles, let’s wish them a day filled with joy and continued success in their careers. Happy birthday to all the celebrities celebrating today!