December 17th Celebrity Birthdays: Eugene Levy, Bill Pullman, and More

It’s December 17th, and that means it’s time to celebrate the birthdays of some amazing celebrities. Today, we’re sending our best wishes to Eugene Levy, Bill Pullman, and a host of other talented individuals. While they may be turning a year older, their impact on the entertainment industry is timeless.

First up, we have Eugene Levy, who turns 77 today. This iconic actor is known for his roles in films like ‘American Pie’ and ‘Best in Show,’ but did you know that he also lent his voice to the character of Dory’s father in the animated film ‘Finding Dory’? It’s just one example of Levy’s incredible range and talent.

Next on our list is the legendary Bill Pullman, who is celebrating his 70th birthday. Pullman has graced the screen in a variety of roles, but one of his most memorable performances was as Lone Starr in the Mel Brooks comedy ‘Space Balls.’ He brought laughter to audiences around the world with his comedic timing and charm.

Moving on, we have producer and director Peter Farrelly, who turns 67 today. Farrelly is best known for his work on films like ‘There’s Something About Mary’ and ‘Green Book,’ but did you know that his middle name is John? It’s a small detail, but it adds to the fascinating life story of this talented filmmaker.

Actress Claire Forlani is also celebrating her birthday today, turning 52. She has appeared in numerous films and TV shows throughout her career, but did you know that she has been married to actor Dougray Scott since 2007? It’s a testament to the power of love and partnership in the entertainment industry.

Rounding out our list, we have actress Sarah Paulson, who turns 49 today. While she is best known for her work in TV shows like ‘American Horror Story,’ did you know that her first TV show appearance was actually in an episode of ‘Law & Order’ back in 1994? Paulson’s talent was evident from the very beginning of her career.

These are just a few of the incredible celebrities celebrating their birthdays today. From Eugene Levy to Bill Pullman and beyond, we wish them all a day filled with joy and happiness. Happy birthday!