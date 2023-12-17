Celebrating Birthdays: Krysten Ritter, Benjamin Bratt, and More!

It’s December 16th, and that means it’s time to celebrate some famous birthdays! Today, we’re sending birthday wishes to Krysten Ritter, Benjamin Bratt, and several other talented individuals. Let’s take a closer look at these celebrities and learn some fascinating facts about them.

First up, we have musician Benny Andersson, who turns 77 today. Did you know that both his father and grandfather were also musicians? Music clearly runs in the family! Next, we have rocker Billy Gibbons, who is celebrating his 74th birthday. Fun fact: his middle name is Frederick.

Actor Benjamin Bratt takes the spotlight as he turns 60. You may recognize him from the Peacock series ‘Poker Face,’ where he played a casino security chief. Lastly, we have actress Krysten Ritter, who is celebrating her 42nd birthday. In addition to her on-screen work, Ritter also voiced a sinister businesswoman named Sheila in an episode of ‘The Simpsons.’

But that’s not all! There are many other celebrities who share their birthdays with these talented individuals. Some notable names include actor Jon Tenney, comedian JB Smoove, and actor Theo James.

In addition to these birthday celebrities, December 16th is also the birthdate of historical figures such as Catherine of Aragon, Ludwig van Beethoven, Jane Austen, and Arthur C. Clarke.

Celebrating birthdays is always a joyous occasion, and today is no exception. We hope these celebrities have a fantastic day filled with love and happiness as they celebrate another trip around the sun. Happy birthday to all!