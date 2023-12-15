December 15th Celebrity Birthdays: A Look at Famous Birthdays

It’s December 15th, and that means it’s time to celebrate the birthdays of some well-known celebrities. Let’s take a look at who’s turning a year older today and learn an interesting fact about each of them.

First up, we have actor Don Johnson, who is turning 74. Did you know that Johnson once played Elvis in a TV movie? It’s true – he showed off his singing skills and portrayed the King of Rock and Roll on screen.

Next on the list is actor Adam Brody, who is celebrating his 44th birthday. While many may know him from his roles in popular TV shows and movies, such as “The O.C.” and “Shazam!,” you may not know that he also appeared as a clerk in the ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.’

Actress Michelle Dockery is also celebrating her birthday today, as she turns 41. Dockery, known for her role as Lady Mary Crawley on “Downton Abbey,” tied the knot in September of this year, adding another memorable moment to her eventful life.

Joining Dockery in the 41st year of life is actor Charlie Cox. Marvel fans will be happy to know that Cox will be reprising his role as Matt Murdock, also known as Daredevil, in the upcoming ‘Echo’ series on Disney+.

Actress Camilla Luddington is hitting the milestone age of 40 today. While many fans may recognize her from her role as Dr. Jo Wilson on “Grey’s Anatomy,” did you know that her middle name is Anne?

Last but not least, we have actress Maude Apatow, who is turning 26. Apatow has made a name for herself with roles in TV shows like “Euphoria.” One interesting fact about her is that she portrays Lexi, the younger sister of Sydney Sweeney’s character, on the hit HBO series.

These are just a few of the celebrities celebrating their birthdays today. From actors and actresses to musicians and historical figures, December 15th is a day filled with notable birthdays. Happy birthday to all those sharing this special day!