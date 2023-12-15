Celebrities Celebrate Birthdays on December 14th

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of several well-known personalities. Let’s take a look at some of them and discover interesting facts about each individual.

Actor Ted Raimi turns 58 today. You may recognize him as Joxer, a character who appeared in both the ‘Xena’ and ‘Hercules’ TV shows.

Actress Natascha McElhone celebrates her 54th birthday. Did you know that her middle name is Abigail?

KaDee Strickland, known for her role as Dr. Charlotte King on ‘Private Practice,’ turns 48 today.

Actress Vanessa Hudgens is 35 today and has a fun fact to share. She once served as a guest judge on ‘Project Runway All Stars.’

Singer Tori Kelly, who advanced to the Hollywood Week on ‘American Idol’ back in 2010, is celebrating her 31st birthday.

In addition to these celebrities, there are several other notable individuals who also share their birthday today. Singer-actor Abbe Lane is turning 92, actor Hal Williams is 89, and actor Dee Wallace, known for her role in ‘E.T.,’ is 75.

Bassist Cliff Williams of AC/DC is celebrating his 74th birthday, and actor T.K. Carter, known for his roles in ‘The Corner’ and ‘Punky Brewster,’ is 67 today.

Other famous individuals with birthdays on December 14th include Nostradamus, the renowned apothecary and seer, astronomer Tycho Brahe, WWII general James Doolittle, and Heisman trophy winner Ernie Davis. Actress Patty Duke also shares her birthday with the celebrities mentioned earlier.

Birthdays are special occasions, and today is no exception. We wish all these celebrities and historical figures a very happy birthday and continued success in their endeavors.