Taylor Swift, Dick Van Dyke, and More Celebrities Celebrating Birthdays Today

Today, we celebrate the birthdays of several well-known celebrities, including Taylor Swift, Dick Van Dyke, and many others. Let’s take a closer look at these stars as they turn a year older on December 13th.

Dick Van Dyke, Turning 98

Dick Van Dyke, known for his incredible acting talent, is celebrating his 98th birthday today. Not only was he a cast member in the original 1964 film “Mary Poppins,” but he also appeared in the recent film “Mary Poppins Returns.” Fun fact: His middle name is Wayne.

Steve Buscemi, Turning 66

Actor Steve Buscemi is turning 66 today. With his distinct appearance and versatile acting skills, he has been nominated for both Daytime and Primetime Emmys.

Jamie Foxx, Turning 56

Today, actor Jamie Foxx celebrates his 56th birthday. Did you know that his first feature film appearance came in the 1992 movie “Toys” starring Robin Williams?

Amy Lee, Turning 42

Amy Lee, the talented singer of Evanescence, is celebrating her 42nd birthday today. Alongside her successful music career, she is also a mother to a son named Jack.

Taylor Swift, Turning 34

The renowned singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is turning 34 today. Notably, the film version of her Eras Tour has brought in close to $250M worldwide.

In addition to these highlighted celebrities, we also want to mention other notable personalities celebrating their birthdays today. They include country singer Buck White of The Whites (93), actor-singer John Davidson (82), actor Kathy Garver (“Family Affair”) (78), and many more.

Let’s wish all of these incredible stars a very happy birthday and hope that they have a fantastic year ahead filled with love, success, and joy!