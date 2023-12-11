Celebrities Celebrate Birthdays with Surprising Facts

Summary: As celebrities celebrate their birthdays on December 11th, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about them.

Rita Moreno, known for her illustrious acting career, turns 92 today. Did you know that her middle name is Dolores? This talented actress has left an indelible mark on the industry throughout her impressive career.

Next, we have singer Brenda Lee, who turns 79. This holiday season, you might find yourself dancing to her iconic song, ‘Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.’ Fun fact: Brenda Lee released a music video for this classic tune earlier this year, keeping the festive spirit alive.

Rock music enthusiasts will recognize Nikki Sixx, the bassist of Mötley Crüe, who turns 65 today. While his name may ring a bell, did you know that his mom once dated comedian Richard Pryor? Yes, the rockstar’s family has an intriguing connection in the world of comedy.

Another multi-talented personality, Hailee Steinfeld, celebrates her 27th birthday today. Besides her successful acting career, she impressed fans with her portrayal of Kate Bishop in ‘The Marvels’ film. Truly a noteworthy accomplishment for this young star.

Along with these prominent celebrities, there are others who also share their special day on December 11th. Singer David Gates of Bread turns 83, while actor Donna Mills, known for her role in “Knots Landing,” also celebrates her 83rd birthday.

Adding to the list, we have Teri Garr, the talented actor known for her roles in various films, turning 76. Bess Armstrong, who has graced both the big and small screens, reaches the age of 70 today.

Let’s not forget about Jermaine Jackson, who turns 69. The talented bassist Mike Mesaros of The Smithereens celebrates his 66th birthday today. Ben Browder, known for his role in “Stargate SG-1,” turns 61, while Justin Currie of Del Amitri reaches 59.

Actor Gary Dourdan, recognized for his role in “C.S.I.,” celebrates turning 57 today. The renowned actor-comedian, Mo’Nique, adds another year, reaching 56. Max Martini, famous for his role in “The Unit,” turns 54 today, while the multi-talented Yasiin Bey, also known as Mos Def, marks his 50th birthday.

Lastly, Rider Strong, the beloved actor from “Boy Meets World,” turns 44 today, while Xosha Roquemore, known for her role in “The Mindy Project,” celebrates her 39th birthday. Karla Souza, known for her character in “How to Get Away with Murder,” reaches 37 today.

As these celebrities blow out their birthday candles, let’s wish them all a day filled with joy and continued success in their endeavors.