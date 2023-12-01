New Year, New Birthdays: Celebrities Celebrating on December 1st

As we bid farewell to November and welcome December with open arms, let’s take a moment to celebrate the birthdays of some beloved celebrities. Today, we raise a toast to Bette Midler, Sarah Silverman, and many more. While they may be turning a year older, their remarkable contributions to the entertainment industry continue to inspire and awe us.

Bette Midler, the iconic singer, and actress, celebrates her 78th birthday today. Fun fact: Before becoming a renowned performer, Midler studied drama at the University of Hawaii. Her talent and charisma have made her a favorite among audiences, and her stage presence is truly unmatched.

Joining Midler in the birthday celebration is the talented comedian Sarah Silverman, who turns 53. Known for her distinct humor and fearlessness, Silverman has not only left audiences roaring with laughter but has also used her platform to address important social issues. In the film ‘Maestro,’ she showcases her versatility portraying Leonard Bernstein’s sister, Shirley.

Let’s not forget about Janelle Monae, the extraordinary singer-actor who graces our screens and stages with her mesmerizing performances. Monae turns 38 today, and her last name, Robinson, is a testament to her incredible talent and ability to captivate audiences worldwide.

Lastly, we celebrate the talented actress Zoe Kravitz, who turns 35 today. Kravitz has made a name for herself with her diverse range of roles, including her appearance as a mutant in the film ‘X-Men: First Class.’ With her undeniable talent and charm, Kravitz continues to impress audiences with every project she takes on.

On this day, we not only honor these incredible celebrities but also acknowledge the many other talented individuals who are celebrating their birthdays today. From actor-director Woody Allen to comedian Richard Pryor, these individuals have made indelible marks in their respective fields, leaving a lasting legacy for generations to come.

